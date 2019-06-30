Father of two injured in assault by Ginigathhena police

-

A 28-year-old individual who has been allegedly assaulted by officers at the Ginigathhena Police Station has been admitted to the Ginigathhena District Hospital over injuries to a leg.

Reportedly, the assaulted father of two who had arrived at the Ginigathhena Police station at around 11.30 am today (30). At the Police station, he had gotten involved in a hearing of a complaint lodged on a financial transaction between his sister and another woman from the area.

According to the injured male, the police officers at the station had assaulted him and pushed him down a staircase following a conflict between him and the police officers.

However, when inquired from the Officer-in-Charge at the Ginigathhena Police, he stated that they had acted to remove the said individual from the scene of hearing as he was not needed to lodge the complaint and that there was no case of assault or any such case.

Meanwhile, the injured person has been transferred to the Nawalapitiya Base Hospital after initial treatments.