Businessman shot dead in Kurundugahahethekma

June 30, 2019   10:20 pm

A person who was shot at in Anuruddagama area, Elpitiya-Kurundugahahethekma has succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized.

Reportedly, a 42-year-old businessman from Anuruddagama has been murdered in this manner.

He had been shot by unidentified gunmen at around 8.10 pm this evening (30), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

No information has been revealed on the suspects and Elpitiya Police are carrying out investigations on the matter.

