Chinese duo busted with credit card printer

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested 2 Chinese nationals along with a credit card printing machine.

The duo was arrested at a hotel in Kollupitiya, the police said.

Five blank credit cards and a laptop computer were also seized in the raid carried out yesterday (30) based on a tip-off received by the PNB.

The suspects and the seized items are to be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations.