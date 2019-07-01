Chinese duo busted with credit card printer
July 1, 2019 08:47 am
The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested 2 Chinese nationals along with a credit card printing machine.
The duo was arrested at a hotel in Kollupitiya, the police said.
Five blank credit cards and a laptop computer were also seized in the raid carried out yesterday (30) based on a tip-off received by the PNB.
The suspects and the seized items are to be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations.