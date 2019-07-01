Chinese duo busted with credit card printer

Chinese duo busted with credit card printer

July 1, 2019   08:47 am

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested 2 Chinese nationals along with a credit card printing machine.

The duo was arrested at a hotel in Kollupitiya, the police said.

Five blank credit cards and a laptop computer were also seized in the raid carried out yesterday (30) based on a tip-off received by the PNB.

The suspects and the seized items are to be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations.

