Tablet PCs for A/L students, a pilot project in national schools - President

July 1, 2019   10:05 am

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was given to provide tablet computers to Advanced Level students only as a pilot project in national schools, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President has suggested that these tablet computers should provide access to only websites related to curriculum matters, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said issuing a media release.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has been informed that the tablet computers will be given to Advanced Level students with a blockage on the access to websites outside educational activities.

It was decided to implement the future steps of this project in accordance with the success of the pilot project, the PMD says.

Rs 5.5 billion were initially allocated to provide tablet computers to school children across the island, the PMD added.

However, the President has suggested to allocate the amount of funds required for the pilot project and to use the rest for distributing desks and chairs to schools that have a shortage, the PMD said further.

Accordingly, the President has emphasized that the tender called for the project in 2017 should be changed according to the pilot project.

