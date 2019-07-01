No decision to call Chief of Defense Staff to PSC  Deputy Speaker

-

No decision has been made yet over summoning the Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne to the Special Parliamentary Select Committee inquiring the Easter attacks, stated the Committee Chairman Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri.

The Deputy Speaker mentioned to Ada Derana when inquired on the reports published that the Admiral would be summoned to the Select Committee for a testimony.

However, there had been a discussion with regard to calling the Chief of Defense Staff to the Select Committee, Kumarasiri stated.

A final decision regarding the matter has not been arrived at yet, he added.

Meanwhile, the Special Parliamentary Select Committee will convene again on the 10th of July at 2 pm.