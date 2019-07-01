-

The elder son of the Puttalam District MP Shantha Sisira Abeysekara who assaulted a police officer attached to the Ministers’ Security Division (MSD) has been arrested, stated the Police.

The suspect had turned himself in at the Chilaw Police station this morning (01) when the arrest was made, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

MP Shantha Abeysekara’s elder son Ishan Chathuranga Abeysekara had assaulted a Police Constable serving the MSD, on 29th June.

Reportedly, the 26-year-old had gotten into a disagreement with the Constable serving at the MP’s house, which had escalated into the MP’s son assaulting the said Constable with a club.

The assaulted officer had lodged a complaint at the Chilaw police station and admitted himself to the hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, MP Shantha Abeysekara, too, had lodged a complaint at the police with regard to the matter.