Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi to present series of proposals to govt.

-

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) has decided to present a series of proposals with 11 demands including a political solution through a self-governing system to combine the Northern and Eastern provinces.

The decision was taken at the general meeting of the party held under the patronage of party leader Mavai Senathirajah in Jaffna yesterday (30).

Accordingly, the ITAK will suggest the government to provide solutions for the issue of the disappeared persons in the north and the east, to remove security forces from the land plots belonging to the civilians in the north, ensuring the people’s land rights as well as to halt the establishment of Buddhist religious shrines in the areas where Hindu people reside.

The ITAK seeks the government to provide solutions to these issues within 3 months.

They have also decided to support any political party, who would support these demands, in the upcoming elections

The ITAK has also discussed that President Maithripala Siriena’s efforts to abolish the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.