STF discovers explosives in Galaha forest reserve

July 1, 2019   12:23 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has discovered explosives and other items on Pupuressa road in a forest reserve near Wedahekawatte in Galaha.

Reportedly, the explosives have been discovered last night (30) at a joint mission by the Gampaha STF and the officers of the Galaha Police Station.

Accordingly, 2800 g of gunpowder, 1700 g of Ammonia, 04 blue Gelignite sticks, 03 empty Gelignite sticks, 14.5 m of regular duty thread have been by the STF.

Galaha Police is carrying out further investigations on the matter.

