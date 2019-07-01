CEYPETCO trade unions halt fuel supply to CEB

-

The Ceylon Petroleum Cooperation (CEYPETCO) trade unions have suspended the fuel supply to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) from midnight yesterday (30).

This decision has been taken over not allowing the reconstruction in the remaining 140 meters of the fuel pipeline running from Colombo Harbor to the Kolonnawa warehouse.

The reconstruction of the remaining 140 m of the 5 km pipeline running from the Colombo Harbour until the Kolonnawa warehouse was halted over the protests of the unauthorized residents living on the route of the pipeline.

The trade unions allege that Minister Ravi Karunanayake is behind the incident and forewarned that they would halt supplying fuel to the CEB if the pipelines are not allowed to be repaired.

Minister Ravi Karunanayake commented on the matter yesterday (30).

Meanwhile, Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Kabir Hashim assured that solutions for the issue would be resolved the next few days, with the intervention of the of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.