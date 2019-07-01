Easter attacks are linked to drug trafficking - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena states that the majority of the income from drug trafficking goes to nurturing international terrorism.

He mentioned this addressing the ceremony held to conclude the ‘National Drug Prevention Week’, held today (01) at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

President stated that the General Secretary of the United Nations (UN) phoned him 3 days ago to inquire about the decision on the death penalty. According to President Sirisena, he had responded to the General Secretary stating that the drug menace has worsened in the country and that this decision is necessary to save the country from this issue.

The President further pointed out that the European Union has threatened that they would suspend GSP concessions over the decision to reinstate the death penalty.

Stating that threats aren’t too good for an independent country, the President said that he heard a higher-up in the government saying that the death penalty is against the policy of their party. President Sirisena says that if everything went according to such policies, this country would have been a better place.