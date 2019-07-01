10 FR petitions filed against implementing death penalty

-

Ten Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court against the implementation of the death penalty, says Ada Derana reporter.

The petitions were filed by the Centre for Policy Alternatives, Professor C. Gunaratne, Dr K. Senaratne and the attorney of several death row inmates at the Welikada Prison.

The Attorney General, Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale, Secretary of the Justice Ministry, Commissioner General of Prisons, Superintendent of Welikada Prison were cited as the respondents of the petitions.

Claiming that implementation of the death penalty is a violation of basic human rights, the petitioners point out the President’s decision to impose capital punishment only on the inmates convicted for drug trafficking is also a violation of Article 12 (1) of the Constitution which ensures that all persons are equal before the law and are entitled to the equal protection of the law.



Accordingly, the petitioners request the Supreme Court to issue an order preventing the implementation of the death penalty.