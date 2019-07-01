Elder son of MP Shantha Abeysekara remanded

Elder son of MP Shantha Abeysekara remanded

July 1, 2019   03:04 pm

-

The elder son of the Puttalam District MP Shantha Sisira Abeysekara who assaulted a police officer attached to the Ministers’ Security Division (MSD) has been remanded until the 4th of July, as per the order of the Chilaw Magistrate.

The suspect was arrested when he turned himself in at the Chilaw Police station this morning (01), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

MP Shantha Abeysekara’s elder son Ishan Chathuranga Abeysekara had assaulted a Police Constable serving the MSD, on 29th June.

Reportedly, the 26-year-old had gotten into a disagreement with the Constable serving at the MP’s house, which had escalated into the MP’s son assaulting the said Constable with a club.

The assaulted officer had lodged a complaint at the Chilaw police station and admitted himself to the hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, MP Shantha Abeysekara, too, had lodged a complaint at the police with regard to the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories