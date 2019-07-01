Two nabbed for robbing nearly Rs 3 mn from financial institute

-

Two persons have been arrested over a robbery of nearly Rs 3 million from a financial institute, states the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the suspects had robbed Rs 2.9 million from the said financial institute in Akuressa, at around 2 pm today (01).

They had been arrested when they were fleeing the scene of the crime on a motorcycle.

A locally manufactured firearm has also been seized along with the suspects, said the police.

Further investigations are carried out on the matter.