Two nabbed for robbing nearly Rs 3 mn from financial institute
July 1, 2019 03:47 pm
Two persons have been arrested over a robbery of nearly Rs 3 million from a financial institute, states the Police Media Spokesperson.
Reportedly, the suspects had robbed Rs 2.9 million from the said financial institute in Akuressa, at around 2 pm today (01).
They had been arrested when they were fleeing the scene of the crime on a motorcycle.
A locally manufactured firearm has also been seized along with the suspects, said the police.
Further investigations are carried out on the matter.