Cannot survive in govt. if Chinese cigarette import is permitted - Rajitha

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr Rajitha Senaratne says that neither he nor the President can survive in a government that allows the import of Chinese cigarettes.

Addressing the final ceremony of the National Drug Prevention Week held at Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium this morning (01), the minister said this fight against drug trafficking was initiated with the change made to the country on the 8th of January 2015.

President Maithripala Sirisena, as the health minister in the past, launched the fight against tobacco amidst numerous hardships and succeeded in implementing 80 percent pictorial warnings on tobacco products, Minister Senaratne says.

The President even had to go to court over the matter during the administration of the past government and the pictorial warning percentage was then reduced to 60, he added.

The minister says that the previous election was the only campaign that brought forth drug prevention and health on to the stage.

Minister Senaratne says, as the health minister, he proceeded with the anti-drug campaign initiated by President Sirisena, ultimately making Sri Lanka the first country in the world to implement the charter against tobacco.

Stating that certain people are attempting to legalize the import of Chinese cigarettes to Sri Lanka, the health minister said he would speak up on the matter to the Cabinet of Ministers tomorrow (02).

Legalizing import of Chinese cigarettes is not a solution for curbing its smuggling, he says.

Minister Senaratne assured his maximum support for the President’s drug prevention campaign.