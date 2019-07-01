Akila at Presidential Commission of Inquiry over complaint over school textbooks

-

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall premises this morning (01).

This was with regard to a complaint filed regarding misappropriation of state funds for printing the image and a statement from the Education Minister in the textbooks for government schools.

The complaint was filed by UNP Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

The education minister has submitted the documents relevant to the matter to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing corruption and malpractices in the government.