I will come for a debate if Bandula can answer 4 questions  Dambara Amila Thero

July 1, 2019   05:20 pm

-

Ven. Dambara Amila Thero says that he will pose 4 questions to measure the qualifications of MP Bandula Gunawardane to hold a debate with the Thero.

The Thero mention this when Ada Derana inquired on the UPFA MP Bandula Gunawardane’s invitation to the Thero for an open debate on a statement made by the Thero.

The Thero says that the MP should answer 4 questions before attempting for a debate with him.

According to the Thero, the questions are,

  1. Do the wife and children of MP Gunawardane aware of the fact that he walked the streets of Thailand holding hands with a woman?
  2. Did MP Gunawardane earn money through telling fortunes at a Devala in Pinnawala-Padukka, after leaving home over a disagreement with the parents?
  3. Is it true whether MP Gunawardena peed at a Devala in Horana following a conflict with the said Devala?
  4. On what Economic knowledge was the statement that ‘Rs 2500 is enough to live by’ based on?

If Bandula Gunawardane can answer these 4 questions, he is ready to come for an open debate with the MP, stated Dambara Amila Thero.

