I will come for a debate if Bandula can answer 4 questions Dambara Amila Thero
July 1, 2019 05:20 pm
Ven. Dambara Amila Thero says that he will pose 4 questions to measure the qualifications of MP Bandula Gunawardane to hold a debate with the Thero.
The Thero mention this when Ada Derana inquired on the UPFA MP Bandula Gunawardane’s invitation to the Thero for an open debate on a statement made by the Thero.
The Thero says that the MP should answer 4 questions before attempting for a debate with him.
According to the Thero, the questions are,
- Do the wife and children of MP Gunawardane aware of the fact that he walked the streets of Thailand holding hands with a woman?
- Did MP Gunawardane earn money through telling fortunes at a Devala in Pinnawala-Padukka, after leaving home over a disagreement with the parents?
- Is it true whether MP Gunawardena peed at a Devala in Horana following a conflict with the said Devala?
- On what Economic knowledge was the statement that ‘Rs 2500 is enough to live by’ based on?
If Bandula Gunawardane can answer these 4 questions, he is ready to come for an open debate with the MP, stated Dambara Amila Thero.