No intention to establish military base in Sri Lanka - US Ambassador

-

The Embassy of the United States of America in Colombo says that there here is no plan or intention to establish a US base in Sri Lanka.

The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) negotiations only aim to facilitate cooperation and any agreement will fully respect the sovereignty of Sri Lanka, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz tweeted today (01).

She dismissed the reports of a local news website on the draft of the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) as “blatant misinformation”.

The reports said that the draft copy of the SOFA the United States has a “deep-rooted” plan to turn Sri Lanka into an American military colony.