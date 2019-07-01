CPC trade unions temporarily suspends halt on fuel supply to CEB

-

The trade unions of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) have decided to temporarily suspend their trade union action to halt supplying fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) until Friday (05).

The decision was taken following a discussion held with Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Kabir Hashim today (01).

The CPC trade unions recently claimed that reconstruction of the remaining 140 m of the 5 km pipeline running from the Colombo Harbour until the Kolonnawa warehouse was halted over the protests of the unauthorized residents living on the route of the pipeline.

The CPC trade unions forewarned that they would halt supplying fuel to the CEB if the pipelines are not allowed to be repaired.

Accordingly, the CPC trade unions halted supplying fuel to the CEB since midnight yesterday (30).

In this backdrop, Minister Kabir Hashim held discussions with the trade union representatives today and agreed to recommence reconstruction of the remaining 140 m of the 5 km pipeline running from the Colombo Harbour until the Kolonnawa warehouse.

The minister has further stated that a four-member committee would be appointed to look into the reliefs that can be provided to the residents living on the route of the pipeline.

The committee will consist of Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Megapolis & Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Kabir Hashim and Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development Ravi Karunanayake.