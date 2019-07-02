Light showers expected in several areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa province and light showers will occur in the Western Province and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Strong gusty winds up to 50-55 kmph are likely in Northern, North-central provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Matale districts and fairly strong winds up to 40-45 kmph are likely in North-western province and Matara district.

SEA AREAS:

Showers will occur at A few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (40-45) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa and the sea areas extending from Negombo to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.