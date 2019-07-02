9-hour water cut for several areas in Galle

July 2, 2019   09:01 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply will be suspended for several areas in Galle district for 9 hours today (02).

Accordingly, the water cut will be imposed on Baddegama, Halpatota, SAndarawala, Ganegama, Mahagoda, Nagoda, Meeweduma, Gonapeenuwala, Thelwatte, Kalupe and Hikkaduwa areas from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The water supply is being suspended due to urgent maintenance work at the Baddegama Water Treatment Park, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said.

