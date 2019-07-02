Three lorries damaged in fire at scrap-metal collecting yard

-

A fire has erupted at a scrap-metal collecting yard in Madampe, Chilaw today (02).

One lorry has been gutted in the fire while two other lorries were damaged.

Madampe Police had informed the fire brigade of the Chilaw Urban Council on the matter, however, they have refused to report to the location citing that a driver was not available at the moment. This has delayed curbing the fire, a spokesperson of Madampe Police said.

Officers of Madampe Police and the residents of the area, in a joint effort, had prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby houses.

The OIC of Madampe Police has then called a water bowser truck in the area to douse the fire.

The damage caused by the fire is yet to be estimated.

Ada Derana correspondent said there were two gas tanks in close proximity to where the fire erupted, which could have exploded had the fire not been doused on time.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a garbage dump on fire.

Madampe Police has launched an investigation into the incident.