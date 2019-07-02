IGP Pujith Jayasundara hospitalized

-

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara is currently hospitalized over a sudden illness, sources told Ada Derana.

Reportedly, IGP Jayasundara who is currently sent on compulsory leave has been admitted to the Police Hospital in Narahenpita.

Meanwhile, IGP Jayasundara and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, have been summoned to appear at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (02) over the Easter attacks.

The Attorney General, on Thursday, had directed the Acting IGP to name IGP Jayasundara and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando as suspects of the Easter Sunday attacks. The special investigation board has uncovered that the former Defense Secretary and the IGP’s criminal negligence and excessive delinquency have caused the casualties and property damage in the attacks.

However, former Secretary Fernando has also been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital over an illness. He is currently receiving treatment at the Coronary-Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital.