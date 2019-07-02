IGP & fmr Defence Secretary summoned to CID

-

The Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were called before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (02), Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

It was then reported that the former defence secretary was admitted to the Coronary-Care Unit (CCU) at the National Hospital Colombo.

However, the sources said that the IGP was admitted to the Police Hospital in Narahenpita this morning.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General has directed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to name Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando as suspects of the Easter attacks.

The Attorney General has further instructed the Acting IGP to produce the duo before courts, the Attorney General’s Department has said.