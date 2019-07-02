-

A team of trustworthy players should be formed instead of changing players from time to time, stated Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Harin Fernando, speaking on Sri Lankan Cricket.

The Minister stated that a strong set of Cricket players can be made if acted on a 2-year proper action plan with the consultancy of several trusted senior players in the Cricket industry.

He expressed these views speaking to the Ada Derana journalist in England yesterday (01).

A talented feeder side with players who cannot be bought for money could be created under such a program, the Sports Minister further said.

Fernando pointed out that the actions taken for the development of the game should not be interrupted despite changes of Ministers or the administration.