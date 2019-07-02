Fmr DIG Hector Dharmasiri granted bail after appealing prison sentence

-

Former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hector Dharmasiri, sentenced to 3-year imprisonment for deploying civil security personnel for personal use, has been released on bail, says Ada Derana reporter.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne imposed a personal bail of Rs 300,000 on the defendant when the case was taken up today (02).

The Colombo Chief Magistrate earlier today delivered an order sentencing former DIG Dharmasiri to 3 years in prison and imposing a fine of Rs 300,000 on him.

However, the defence attorney had told the court that his client intends to file an appeal with the High Court against the verdict delivered by the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

Considering the submissions of the defence, the Colombo Chief Magistrate has decided to release the defendant on bail.

Former DIG Hector Dharmasiri was charged for deploying civil security personnel for personal use at his house in Minuwangoda, while he was serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Matale Division in 2007.