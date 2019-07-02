Country in a grave situation over wrong policies  former Auditor General

-

Former Auditor General Gamini Wijesinghe says that the country is facing a grave situation due to wrong political policies taken in the past.

Wijesinghe expressed these views at a program held in Colombo, yesterday (01).

The former Auditor General pointed out that the policy statement s over the past seven decades have been nothing but fairytales.

He says that the English left the country entrapped in various traps and now the country is in a debt trap, he further said.