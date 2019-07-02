Eight students severely injured in three-wheeler accident

July 2, 2019   04:28 pm

Eight school children and a three-wheeler driver have sustained injuries in a motor accident that took place on Hapugasthalawa main road at around 7.30 a.m. this morning (02).

The three-wheeler has veered off the road when the driver failed to control its speed fallen onto a roadside drain, according to Nawalapitiya Police.

Five male students and three female students of Grade 1-3 at Muslim School have sustained severe injuries in the accident. The injured students aged between 7-8 years of age.

One of the injured students has been transferred to the Kandy Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The three-wheeler has been severely damaged in the accident.

The police said the driver’s negligence, excessive speed and transporting too many passengers in the three-wheeler has caused the accident, the police said.

