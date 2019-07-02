Restaurant owner stabbed to death in Ambalangoda

-

A restaurant owner from Ambalangoda has been stabbed with a sharp weapon near a paddy field at the Kobeithuduwa junction in Amabalangoda.

The assaulted male had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the Balapitiya Hospital.

The murdered 35-year-old restaurant owner had, reportedly, gone to the market this morning (02) to buy meat for his restaurant when the incident occurred.

The police suspect that the murder is a result of a long-running conflict between two parties.

However, Batapola and Ambalangoda Police are carrying out further investigations on the matter.