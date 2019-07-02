-

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara says that the reason he did not appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee inquiring into the Easter Sunday attacks, despite being summoned by it, was due to several issues he has with regard to the said committee.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters today (2), he said that there is a major issue pertaining to the appointing of the select committee.

Jayasekara said that he has not committed any wrongdoing by not participating in the parliamentary select committee probing the Easter attacks and that he has protected his parliamentary privilages and standing orders through that.

He requested that the select committee not be used to “clean” certain individuals.

Responding to a question from a journalist, Jayasekara inquired: “If I don’t go to the parliamentary select committee, will they hang me?”