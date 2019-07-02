SriLankan-Mihin Lanka probe report handed over to President

SriLankan-Mihin Lanka probe report handed over to President

July 2, 2019   06:56 pm

-

The Presidential Commission appointed to inquire into SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka handed over its report to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today (2).

The chairman of the Commission, retired Supreme Court Judge Anil Gunaratne, handed over the report to President Sirisena in the presence of the other Commission members.

The report is expected to be handed over at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon, the PMD said.

President Sirisena appointed the Commission on January 31st, 2018 to investigate alleged irregularities at SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering, and Mihin Lanka between the period from January 1st, 2006 to January 31st, 2018.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories