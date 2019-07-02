SriLankan-Mihin Lanka probe report handed over to President

-

The Presidential Commission appointed to inquire into SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka handed over its report to President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today (2).

The chairman of the Commission, retired Supreme Court Judge Anil Gunaratne, handed over the report to President Sirisena in the presence of the other Commission members.

President Sirisena appointed the Commission on January 31st, 2018 to investigate alleged irregularities at SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering, and Mihin Lanka between the period from January 1st, 2006 to January 31st, 2018.