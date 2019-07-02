US deal will let uniformed US troops to walk into anywhere in Sri Lanka - Bandula

-

A great ‘seven-fold crisis’ has sprung up within the United National Party (UNP) over the party’s candidate for the Presidential elections, stated United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Bandula Gunawardane.

He mentioned this addressing a press conference held in Colombo today (02).

Speaking on the agreement with the United States of America, he said that under this agreement the US Army can enter and leave the country without VISA.

He also said that this would allow US troops to walk into any place in the country in uniform.

Gunawardane further said that the US can import and export war equipment and they will not be inspected at the Customs.

Further, if a US Army personnel commits a crime while in the country, he cannot be brought to courts in Sri Lanka, he added.