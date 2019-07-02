Navy arrests person with Ice

July 2, 2019   10:43 pm

A Naval team apprehended a person with 690mmg of drug Ice at a raid carried out at Koiyawadi area in Norochcholai, today (July 02).

Accordingly, a group of naval personnel attached to the North Western Naval Command had arrested this suspicions person and by further search has found 10 packets of Ice in his possession.

The arrestee is a resident of Norochcholai area aged 40, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

The suspect, along with the seized drugs, was handed over to Norochcholai Police for onward investigation.

