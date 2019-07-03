I will not debate with GMOA  Rajitha

-

The Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne says that he, who has debated with some of Sri Lanka’s eminent personalities, will not debate with the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

Responding to the challenge posed by the GMOA for a public debate on their charges against him, the Health Minister expressed these views at a press conference held at the Ministry, this afternoon (02).

He says that the GMOA is not an association of the Government doctors, but an association of a certain gang.

The health minister pointed out that his ministerial portfolio was offered to him by the President and the Prime Minister and that a trade union has no right to decide ministerial positions.

Revealing that there a certain doctor of the GMOA hasn’t treated patients for nearly 7 years, Minister Senaratne stated that he plans to take action with that regard in the future.

Senaratne further stated that his service to the country’s health service is evident from the praises he received from the Opposition during the Budget debate.