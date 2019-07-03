Navy busts suspect with nearly 30kg of Kerala Cannabis

July 3, 2019   09:57 am

Naval personnel have arrested an individual along with 29.8kg of Kerala Cannabis in Pesalai area in Mannar.

The arrest was made during a special joint search operation conducted by a group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command with the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) last morning (02).

It is believed that the Cannabis haul, which was stocked into 8 packages, was arranged for sale.

The suspect was identified as a 40-year-old residing in Pesalai area.

The naval personnel have handed over the suspect and the Cannabis haul to the Pesalai Police for further investigations.

