Prove charges without acting, Rishad calls on Rathana Thero

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen calls on Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero to prove the charges against him instead of acting in front of the media for years.

The Minister mentioned this to the media when arrived at the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) yesterday (02). Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen arrived at the OCPD to submit further evidence on a complaint he had lodged with the division on allegedly false charges against him with regard to the Sathosa.

When inquired on the allegations that the Special parliamentary Select Committee asked him easy questions at his testimony, Bathiudeen said that anyone can make any accusation; however, he correctly answered the questions asked from him.

Bathiudeen says that he rejects the accusations charged against him with regard to issues in land ownership. He further said he clearly informed the commission to that state can take over any such land if he or his family has illegally acquired them.

Speaking on re-accepting the ministerial portfolios, he said that they have no hurry to accept them again.

“Rathana Thero commenced a fast and another Thero said that the whole country would be on fire and would be made a carnival. Therefore, we resigned from Ministries thinking of the country. We are not in a hurry to re-accept them”, he said.

Bathiudeen also mentioned that the President and the Prime Minister both have asked them to retake the ministries and that both of them know that they haven’t done any wrong.