-

The President’s House in Kankesanturai, Jaffna was built on nearly 75 acres of land acquired by the government during the tenure of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, claims former Chief Minister of Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran.

Current President Maithripala Sirisena’s pledge following his presidential election win to return the land acquired to build the President’s House and the surrounding lands to the rightful owners is yet to be fulfilled, the former chief minister added.

Addressing an event held in Kankesanturai yesterday (02), former Chief Minister Wigneswaran said the security forces in the Northern Province are still occupying 60,000 acres of state and private lands.



Meanwhile, a final discussion, chaired by Governor of the Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan, was held with regard to releasing 62 acres of lands the proximity of the President’s House in Jaffna to the rightful owners.

The discussion was held under the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Thellippalai Divisional Secretariat yesterday (02).

The Northern Province Governor has accordingly instructed the authorities to divide the 62 acres of lands into four lots and to release them to the rightful owners.