Religion and race would exist only if the country survives - Mano

Religion and race would exist only if the country survives - Mano

July 3, 2019   11:55 am

-

Although Sri Lanka is a multiethnic country, all should act as Sri Lankans, says the Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs, Mano Ganesan.

The Minister mentioned this at an event held in the Isipathana College, Colombo.

He pointed out that if there had been a conflict in the country at any point, it was because of forgetting multiculturalism.

Therefore, everyone should be aware of the importance of multiculturalism, Ganesan added.

Stating that we all are Sri Lankans, the Minister said that everyone should keep in mind that religion and race would exist only if the country survives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories