Religion and race would exist only if the country survives - Mano

-

Although Sri Lanka is a multiethnic country, all should act as Sri Lankans, says the Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs, Mano Ganesan.

The Minister mentioned this at an event held in the Isipathana College, Colombo.

He pointed out that if there had been a conflict in the country at any point, it was because of forgetting multiculturalism.

Therefore, everyone should be aware of the importance of multiculturalism, Ganesan added.

Stating that we all are Sri Lankans, the Minister said that everyone should keep in mind that religion and race would exist only if the country survives.