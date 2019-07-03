Cabinet sub-committee to report on Batticaloa Campus Pvt. Ltd.

-

The report of the observations of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education and Human Resources Development on the Batticaloa Campus (Pvt.) Limited has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers yesterday (02) decided to appoint a Cabinet sub-committee to study the recommendations suggested by the Sectoral Oversight Committee and to report to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet sub-committee will consist of Minister of Finance, Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education, Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs and the Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade.