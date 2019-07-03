Met Dept. warns of strong winds and rough seas

-

The Department of Meteorology says that strong gusty winds up to 50-55 kmph are likely in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Matale districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-45 kmph are likely in North-western province and in Matara district, it said issuing an advisory.

In a separate advisory, it said that the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.