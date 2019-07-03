Hizbullah arrives at OCPD

-

Former Governor of Eastern Province M.L.A.M. Hizbullah has arrived at the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD).

He has arrived at the OCPD upon a summoning to record a statement over a complaint lodged against him.

On 05th September 2018, an individual named Kandasami Imbarasa had filed a complaint at the OCPD that Hizbullah had threatened him with life over the phone.

Accordingly, the former Governor had arrived at the OCPD at around 11.30 am this morning (03).