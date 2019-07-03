Saudi Arabia refutes claims on providing loans for Lankan Muslims

-

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia has refuted the allegations that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is providing loans for Muslims through some local banks at the interest rate of 1 percent.

Issuing a media release, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia referred to a statement made by former Western Province Governor Dr. Hemakumara Nanayakkara on 13th

June.

The embassy has asserted that “the soft loans provided by Saudi Arabia for the development projects in Sri Lanka are intended to be contributions to provide a quality life for the friendly people of Sri Lanka.”

The list of projects financed by the government of Saudi Arabia in Sri Lanka, as revealed by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, is as follows: