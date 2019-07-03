-

JVP MP Sunil Handunnettti says that they intend to discuss in Parliament in the future regarding the information provided by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) against Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

He stated this while speaking to reporters following a meeting held with representatives of the GMOA at the headquarters of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) this morning.

He said that the association has presented documents of information against the Health Minister and that they contain certain issues already discussed in Parliament.

Handunnetti stated that information has been provided regarding the purchase of pharmaceutical drugs, investing state funds into the SAITM hospital and alleged corruption and fraud within the Health Ministry and that these will be discussed in parliament in the future.