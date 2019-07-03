Pujith and Hemasiri further remanded

-

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been further remanded until the 9th of July, says Ada Derana reporter.

The former Defence Secretary was taken into custody by a team of CID officers who visited the hospital earlier yesterday (02). He continued to remain at the hospital under the CIDs custody.

Meanwhile, IGP Pujith Jayasundara was also arrested by the CID while receiving treatment at the Police Hospital yesterday (02).

The former Defence Secretary and the Police Chief were summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday, however, they were both admitted to hospital last morning.

Fernando was admitted to the Coronary-Care Unit (CCU) at the General Hospital Colombo while the IGP was admitted to the Police Hospital in Narahenpita.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne later ordered to remand the duo until today.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera, on Monday (01), wrote to the acting police chief urging him to bring charges against his predecessor, IGP Pujith Jayasundara, and the former defence secretary, Hemasiri Fernando.