Users report issues with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Users around the world Wednesday are having problems signing into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook is down at the moment, various news outlets and blogs are reporting, and issues include login features as well as photos and other images failing to load properly.

With reports surging throughout the system, the tech site Down Detector has received a wave of reports from users in the United States as well as the United Kingdom and Europe. Of those affected, nearly 83 percent of the reports on Facebook said users are experiencing problems with photos loading, while 10 percent reported issues with the Newsfeed.

About Instagram, Down Detector says almost 90 percent of its reports involved problems with the news feed; for WhatsApp, 74 percent of reports described issues sending or receiving messages.

Users then headed to Twitter and expressed a wide range of problems with Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

“Can’t see any pictures or see stories,” one user in the Netherlands reported.

“The world is ending,” said a Twitter user named “Logical Human.” “Go outside and enjoy life without being on Instagram all the time.”

A user in San Diego tweeted that “it looks like higher resolution content isn’t loading or posting.” And “Idk Fruit Loops” said “Stories, DMs and new posts won’t load, happening for a solid hour now.”

-Agencies