-

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) has commenced an investigation with regard to Rs 55 million being credited to a personal bank account belonging to former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’ wife, Shahabdeen Ayisha.

The FCID, presenting submissions before the court on the matter, said the investigation was launched following a complaint lodged by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on the bank accounts owned by the former minister’s wife.

The FCID told the court that several cheques issued by a financial institute have credited nearly Rs 55 million to a personal bank account of Shahabdeen Ayisha residing at Bauddhaloka Road, Colombo 07 and that the said amount of money was then suspiciously transferred back and forth several times.

The former minister’s wife currently serves as the director of three construction companies, the FCID further reported to the court.

The FCID then requested the court to deliver an order calling for a detailed report looking into the investments made in the stock market by the three construction companies of which Rishad Bathiudeen’s wife holds the directorship positions.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne subsequently ordered the chief operating officer of the stock market to submit a report to the FCID on the financial transactions of the relevant construction companies.