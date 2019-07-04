Trains come to a grinding halt as strike continues

-

The Railway Department said that none of the office trains operated this morning as the strike launched by trade unions continues.

Railway trade unions launched a strike from midnight yesterday (3) without giving prior notice, causing island-wide disruption of train services.

The railway trade union decided to resort to union action due to the failure by relevant authorities to take disciplinary action against a drunk employee.

They claim that the Secretary to the Ministry of Transport had exerted influence on the Railways General Manager to reinstate the employee in question, who has been suspended.

However, office employees have been affected the most by the strike action as no trains had operated this morning leaving commuters stranded and looking for other modes of transport.