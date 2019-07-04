12 STF officers and policeman acquitted over quintuple murder

-

Thirteen policemen including 12 Special Task Force (STF) officers, who were charged for shooting and killing of 5 persons in 2006, have been acquitted from the charges against them.

The acquittal order was delivered by the Trincomalee High Court yesterday (03).

The defence attorney said the suspects were acquitted as adequate evidence was not submitted against them.

He added that a previous court proceeding had also acquitted them from the charges.

Twelve STF officers and one policeman were charged for allegedly shooting and killing 5 persons including 2 university students while injuring two others at the Gandhi Roundabout in Trincomalee in 2006.