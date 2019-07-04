STF recovers 1892 rounds of live ammo from Serunuwara

July 4, 2019   10:52 am

1892 live ammunition rounds have been recovered near the ‘Kalu Palama’ (Black Bridge) on Kantale-Serunuwara road, says the Police Special Task Force.

The haul was recovered following a tip-off received by the officers of the Police Special Task Force yesterday (03).

Accordingly, 1539 5.56 x 45-millimeter rounds, 123 7.62 x 39-millimeter rounds, 72 7.62 x 54-millimeter rounds, five 12.7 millimeter rounds and damaged 153 rounds of ammunition have been found.

The haul of live ammunition rounds has been handed over to the Serunuwara Police for further investigations.

Serunuwara Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

