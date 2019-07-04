-

Three including the sister of Easter Sunday attacks’ ringleader Zahran Hashim were produced before the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court yesterday (03).

National Thowheed Jama’ath (NTJ) leader Zahran Hashim’s sister Madaniya, her husband Mohamed Niyaz and Asmiya, wife of M.M. Niyaz who died in the suicide bombing at Sainthamaruthu, were accordingly produced before the court.

The suspects were brought to the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court from Batticaloa Prison amidst tight security, said Ada Derana reporter.

It is reported that the Kalmunai Magistrate has recorded statements from the suspects separately.

The magistrate has then ordered to produce the suspects before the court again on August 21st.

Meanwhile, the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court has conducted the post-mortem examination on the individuals who died in the suicide bombing at Sainthamaruthu in Kalmunai.