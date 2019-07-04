Zahrans sister & two others produced before court

Zahrans sister & two others produced before court

July 4, 2019   11:35 am

-

Three including the sister of Easter Sunday attacks’ ringleader Zahran Hashim were produced before the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court yesterday (03).

National Thowheed Jama’ath (NTJ) leader Zahran Hashim’s sister Madaniya, her husband Mohamed Niyaz and Asmiya, wife of M.M. Niyaz who died in the suicide bombing at Sainthamaruthu, were accordingly produced before the court.

The suspects were brought to the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court from Batticaloa Prison amidst tight security, said Ada Derana reporter.

It is reported that the Kalmunai Magistrate has recorded statements from the suspects separately.

The magistrate has then ordered to produce the suspects before the court again on August 21st.

Meanwhile, the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court has conducted the post-mortem examination on the individuals who died in the suicide bombing at Sainthamaruthu in Kalmunai.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories