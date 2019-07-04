Fake USD notes found on man arrested for financial fraud

July 4, 2019   11:42 am

A stock of fake foreign currencies has been found on a suspect arrested by the Kohuwala Police over a case of financial fraud, stated the Police.

The suspect has been arrested for defrauding a sum of Rs 800,000 from a person on the promise of providing US Dollars in exchange.

Upon inspection of the suspect, the police have found 50 fake USD 100 notes in the possession of the suspect.

The arrested suspect is a male known as Veeramma Jeewarathnam alias ‘Dileepan’ from the Kadaveediya area in Thebuwana.

